Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

SOI has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen set a $16.00 price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

SOI opened at $14.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The firm has a market cap of $687.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.68.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, Director Edgar R. Jr. Giesinger acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $116,800.00. 14.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

