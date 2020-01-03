Sony (NYSE:SNE) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

Sony (NYSE:SNE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Sony in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.35.

NYSE:SNE opened at $69.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $85.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37. Sony has a fifty-two week low of $41.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.98.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.57 billion. Sony had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 18.90%. Research analysts forecast that Sony will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNE. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Sony by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 352,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after acquiring an additional 168,697 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sony by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sony by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,987,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the period. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

