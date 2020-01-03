Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Spartan Motors from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Spartan Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spartan Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Get Spartan Motors alerts:

SPAR opened at $18.39 on Friday. Spartan Motors has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.15. The stock has a market cap of $627.54 million, a PE ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 1.46.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $288.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.49 million. Spartan Motors had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spartan Motors will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Spartan Motors news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $219,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,675 shares in the company, valued at $10,360,589.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,332,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,565,000 after buying an additional 45,065 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,639,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,966,000 after buying an additional 56,871 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 1.4% in the second quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,273,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after buying an additional 17,680 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 12,223.0% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,008,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after buying an additional 1,000,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 82.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 767,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after buying an additional 346,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.