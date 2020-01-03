SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,753 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,366,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,592,000 after acquiring an additional 40,269 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $375.93 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $295.38 and a twelve month high of $377.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $369.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.89.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

