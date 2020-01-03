Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Receives GBX 2,654.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,654.17 ($34.91).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SXS. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,065 ($27.16) target price on shares of Spectris in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 2,935 ($38.61) to GBX 3,110 ($40.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Spectris to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Spectris alerts:

Shares of SXS stock opened at GBX 2,929 ($38.53) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.92. Spectris has a 12-month low of GBX 2,178 ($28.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,984 ($39.25). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,817.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,589.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.78.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.