Splitit (ASX:SPT) Trading Down 2.2%

Splitit (ASX:SPT)’s share price traded down 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$0.66 ($0.47) and last traded at A$0.66 ($0.47), 110,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.68 ($0.48).

The stock has a market cap of $208.73 million and a PE ratio of -11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 16.50 and a current ratio of 17.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.73.

Splitit Company Profile (ASX:SPT)

Splitit Payments Ltd, a technology company, provides credit card based installment solutions to businesses and retailers in Israel. Its Splitit Payment Platform operates as an intermediate layer between a merchant's platform and its existing payment gateway. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

