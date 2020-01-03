Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

Get Spotify alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Spotify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Spotify in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Spotify from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Spotify from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Spotify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.22.

Shares of Spotify stock opened at $151.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.70 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.21. Spotify has a fifty-two week low of $108.59 and a fifty-two week high of $161.38.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Spotify had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Spotify by 27.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,932,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,037,000 after buying an additional 2,748,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Spotify by 10,018.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,794,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,645,000 after buying an additional 2,767,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Spotify by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,214,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,412,000 after buying an additional 51,528 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify during the second quarter valued at $138,392,000. Finally, OZ Management LP acquired a new position in Spotify during the second quarter valued at $110,580,000. 49.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spotify (SPOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.