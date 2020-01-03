Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $1.70 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.34.

Shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.69.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.19. Analysts forecast that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 256.8% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 42,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

About Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

