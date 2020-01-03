Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.12

Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.12 and traded as high as $7.41. Sprott Focus Trust shares last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 77,716 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average is $6.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.1163 per share. This is a positive change from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George purchased 16,929 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $115,117.20. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 6,006,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,845,362.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Sprott Focus Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 189,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. 19.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUND)

