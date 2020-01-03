State Street Corp Acquires 43,814 Shares of Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,814 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.96% of Mesa Air Group worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MESA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 68.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,356,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after acquiring an additional 552,817 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,348,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 510,538 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,915,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,086,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 855,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 158,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

MESA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Mesa Air Group stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Mesa Air Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.51 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mesa Air Group Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.