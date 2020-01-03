State Street Corp Acquires 6,224 Shares of Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,303 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.48% of Forterra worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brigade Capital Management LP raised its stake in Forterra by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 2,743,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 537,000 shares in the last quarter. Water Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forterra by 196.2% during the second quarter. Water Asset Management LLC now owns 468,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 310,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forterra by 19.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 993,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 159,888 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forterra by 206.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 107,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 72,071 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra in the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRTA opened at $11.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.40 million, a PE ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46. Forterra Inc has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $464.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.68 million. Forterra had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Forterra Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Forterra from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Forterra in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Forterra Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

