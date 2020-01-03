State Street Corp Boosts Stock Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,066 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.60% of Novavax worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Novavax by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Novavax by 473.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Novavax by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth $435,000. 26.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $4.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94. The company has a market cap of $119.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.96. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $48.80.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.40) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price objective on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Novavax from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

