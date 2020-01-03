State Street Corp Buys 3,102 Shares of Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.86% of Global Water Resources worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 33.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,026,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after acquiring an additional 259,107 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Global Water Resources in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in Global Water Resources by 159.4% in the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 227,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in Global Water Resources by 204.1% in the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 499,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 335,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

GWRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of GWRS stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Global Water Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $285.15 million, a PE ratio of 87.07, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.09.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Water Resources Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 193.33%.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

