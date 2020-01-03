State Street Corp Grows Position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 16,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.21% of Transcat worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Transcat by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Transcat by 22.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Transcat by 121.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 14,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Dougherty & Co upped their target price on Transcat from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Transcat in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.50 target price for the company.

Shares of TRNS opened at $31.63 on Friday. Transcat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.27 million, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $41.76 million for the quarter. Transcat had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

