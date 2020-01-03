State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in RigNet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET)

State Street Corp grew its position in RigNet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.31% of RigNet worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RNET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of RigNet by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,716 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 20,661 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in RigNet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 206,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in RigNet by 31.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,977 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 10,764 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RigNet in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in RigNet by 21.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 26,485 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RNET. ValuEngine raised RigNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Securities began coverage on RigNet in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

RigNet stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.35. RigNet Inc has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $16.15.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. RigNet had a negative return on equity of 40.12% and a negative net margin of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $60.99 million for the quarter.

RigNet Company Profile

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

