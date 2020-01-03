State Street Corp Has $2.23 Million Position in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,707 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.46% of First Financial Northwest worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FFNW. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 13.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in First Financial Northwest by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Financial Northwest by 6.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 64,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in First Financial Northwest in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 44.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

NASDAQ FFNW opened at $14.94 on Friday. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average of $14.37. The company has a market cap of $153.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.20.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

