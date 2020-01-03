State Street Corp Has $2.31 Million Position in Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE)

State Street Corp raised its position in Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.62% of Spark Energy worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPKE. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spark Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spark Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Spark Energy by 743.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 16,254 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Spark Energy during the third quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in Spark Energy during the second quarter worth about $392,000. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:SPKE opened at $9.15 on Friday. Spark Energy Inc has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $11.71. The company has a market cap of $322.59 million, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of -0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.96. The company had revenue of $207.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.70 million. Spark Energy had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 23.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spark Energy Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. Spark Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -105.80%.

About Spark Energy

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

