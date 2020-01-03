State Street Corp Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in Mvb Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MVBF)

State Street Corp grew its stake in Mvb Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MVBF) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.02% of Mvb Financial worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Second Curve Capital LLC bought a new position in Mvb Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Mvb Financial by 9.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Mvb Financial by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mvb Financial by 5.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mvb Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 378,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MVBF opened at $23.99 on Friday. Mvb Financial Corp. has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $27.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.39.

Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.73 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from Mvb Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

About Mvb Financial

MVB Financial Corp. (MVB) is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, MVB Bank, Inc (the Bank), MVB Mortgage and MVB Insurance, LLC, the Company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region.

