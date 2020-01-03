State Street Corp Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,505 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Pinterest by 376.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 73.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 65,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $1,183,677.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,531.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $193,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 482,249 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,720 over the last quarter.

PINS stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.81. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 13.75 and a quick ratio of 13.75.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $279.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.09 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

PINS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $28.00 price target on shares of Pinterest and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.17.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

