State Street Corp Lowers Stake in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.07% of Hamilton Beach Brands worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands during the third quarter worth $194,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 19.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 85,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,695 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 158,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 35,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Beach Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSE:HBB opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $29.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.05.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $169.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.40 million. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 24.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

