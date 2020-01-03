State Street Corp Purchases 92,165 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,165 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.40% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 195,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 48,820 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,008,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 592,237 shares during the period. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OCUL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.
In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. Ocular Therapeutix Inc has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $5.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.18.
Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.01. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 383.58% and a negative net margin of 3,141.58%. The business had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix Inc will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Ocular Therapeutix Profile
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.
