State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 474,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.01% of Potbelly worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBPB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Potbelly in the third quarter worth about $160,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Potbelly by 469.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 23,709 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Potbelly by 213.8% during the 2nd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 425,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 289,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David W. Head acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $86,000.00. Also, Director David W. Head bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $45,700.00. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $98.22 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.48. Potbelly Corp has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $9.42.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Potbelly Corp will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PBPB shares. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Potbelly from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Potbelly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

