State Street Corp Sells 2,457 Shares of Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.24% of Cue Biopharma worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CUE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 612,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 154,639 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma during the third quarter worth $67,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 25.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 60,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 12,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 21.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,321,000 after acquiring an additional 201,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUE opened at $16.31 on Friday. Cue Biopharma Inc has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $17.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.03 million, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 148.66% and a negative net margin of 1,437.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Cue Biopharma Inc will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 20,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $326,114.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $141,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,732 shares of company stock valued at $690,664. 16.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

