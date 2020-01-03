State Street Corp Sells 30,124 Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

State Street Corp cut its position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.0% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNY opened at $50.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sanofi SA has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The company has a market capitalization of $126.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.14 and its 200-day moving average is $44.96.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

SNY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Sanofi from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

