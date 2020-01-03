State Street Corp Trims Stake in Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,841 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.83% of Acacia Research worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACTG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Acacia Research by 44.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,598,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,392 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,485,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,316,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 1,806.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,500,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,400,000 after buying an additional 2,368,958 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,137,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 32,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Acacia Research by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 574,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 16,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

ACTG opened at $2.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79. Acacia Research Corp has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $134.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acacia Research had a positive return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 48.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engage in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

