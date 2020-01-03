Stellar Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Stellar has a market capitalization of $913.50 million and $172.22 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stellar coin can now be bought for about $0.0456 or 0.00000616 BTC on exchanges including Vebitcoin, GOPAX, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013489 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00185477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.47 or 0.01399981 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024470 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00120549 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar’s genesis date was July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,054,779,554 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org.

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi, Indodax, Upbit, Gate.io, Stronghold, CryptoMarket, Koinex, ABCC, Bittrex, BitMart, OTCBTC, Exmo, Binance, Sistemkoin, Stellarport, ZB.COM, Poloniex, Cryptomate, Liquid, CEX.IO, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Exrates, Kucoin, C2CX, Kraken, RippleFox, Bitbns, Kuna, Kryptono, Koineks, Ovis, GOPAX, BCEX, Bitfinex, OKEx, CoinEgg and Vebitcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

