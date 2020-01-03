Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Insider James M. Zemlyak Sells 3,303 Shares

Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) insider James M. Zemlyak sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $203,629.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 837,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,640,382.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:SF opened at $61.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.68. Stifel Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $63.52.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $821.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.53 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 13.55%. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,080,000 after buying an additional 18,432 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,320,000 after buying an additional 22,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 29.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 394,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,618,000 after buying an additional 88,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

