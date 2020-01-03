Stipend Reaches Market Capitalization of $117,850.00 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 16.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Stipend has a total market cap of $117,850.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stipend coin can now be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Stipend has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00059412 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00039700 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00584746 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00234685 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00085287 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001781 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,481,750 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stipend is stipend.me.

Buying and Selling Stipend

Stipend can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

