Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 3rd (AAPL, ANTO, APF, ATYM, AVON, BMN, BSE, CAML, CEY, HOC)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, January 3rd:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $330.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) had its price target raised by Peel Hunt from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Base Resources (LON:BSE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its target price trimmed by Peel Hunt from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 220 ($2.89). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Homeserve (LON:HSV) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a buy rating. They currently have GBX 1,450 ($19.07) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,350 ($17.76).

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) had its add rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

MC Mining (LON:MCM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Medallia, Inc. provides a Software-as-a-Service platform primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and internationally. The company’s platform offers learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital and Internet of Things interactions. Its Medallia Experience Cloud platform offers Customer Experience, Business Experience, Employee Experience and Product Experience product suites. The company serves communications and media, hospitality, insurance and automotive companies, as well as banks and companies in retail, technology and manufacturing industries. Medallia, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of maralixibat, an investigational oral drug in development for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and Alagille syndrome. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Foster City, United States. “

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Pure Wafer (LON:PUR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) had its price target reduced by Peel Hunt from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 157 ($2.07). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tharisa (LON:THS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

