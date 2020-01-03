Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Bilibili Call Options (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 18,547 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,271% compared to the typical volume of 1,353 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BILI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bilibili has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.34.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -55.13 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.87). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bilibili will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

