Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Devon Energy Call Options (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 43,960 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 911% compared to the typical volume of 4,348 call options.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.72 and a fifty-two week high of $35.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.12. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.42.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DVN. ValuEngine cut Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.09.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,975 shares in the company, valued at $967,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 9,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 31,855 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 39,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 43.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.