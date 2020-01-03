Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SYBT. BidaskClub cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.89. The stock has a market cap of $927.65 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.51. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.45 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 33.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $102,154.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $82,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,989,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,756 shares of company stock valued at $312,056. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter worth $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter worth $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter worth $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 51.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.