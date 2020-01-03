Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

STRA opened at $160.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.90 and its 200 day moving average is $156.99. Strategic Education has a fifty-two week low of $106.20 and a fifty-two week high of $189.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.52.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The health services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Strategic Education had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $241.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Strategic Education will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Strategic Education news, Vice Chairman J Kevin Gilligan sold 10,000 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $1,327,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,308.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Strategic Education by 1.2% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Strategic Education by 1.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 17.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 676 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 8.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

