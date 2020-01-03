Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Receives $218.09 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $224.59.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $210.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.45. Stryker has a one year low of $151.63 and a one year high of $223.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.46%.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.50, for a total value of $1,000,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total transaction of $4,160,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,318 shares of company stock valued at $6,706,338. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 20,218.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,596,110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $533,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,333 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,735,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,496,241,000 after acquiring an additional 555,327 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,571,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,918,870,000 after acquiring an additional 229,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Stryker by 490.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 265,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,514,000 after acquiring an additional 220,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

