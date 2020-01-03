Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.83.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of SYK stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,773. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.53 and a 200 day moving average of $210.45. The stock has a market cap of $78.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stryker has a 12-month low of $151.63 and a 12-month high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.50, for a total transaction of $1,000,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.85, for a total transaction of $582,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,838.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,318 shares of company stock valued at $6,706,338 over the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,735,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,496,241,000 after buying an additional 555,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,918,870,000 after buying an additional 229,189 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,922,830 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $806,455,000 after buying an additional 19,248 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 20,218.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,596,110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $533,708,000 after buying an additional 2,583,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,826,762 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $375,547,000 after buying an additional 59,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.