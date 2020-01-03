SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

SZEVY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut SUEZ/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut SUEZ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get SUEZ/ADR alerts:

Shares of SUEZ/ADR stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.42. SUEZ/ADR has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

SUEZ/ADR Company Profile

Suez SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water and waste cycle management business in France, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other. It provides water distribution and treatment services to individuals, local authorities, and industrial clients; and waste collection and treatment services, including collection, sorting, recycling, composting, energy recovery, and landfilling for non-hazardous and hazardous waste for local authorities and industrial clients.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for SUEZ/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUEZ/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.