SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SIVB. BidaskClub raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.00.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SIVB opened at $254.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $183.04 and a 52 week high of $259.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.19.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.16. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $814.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 21.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $224,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,947,162.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 5,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $1,228,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,328 shares of company stock worth $3,652,381. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $749,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.