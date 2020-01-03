Swipe Achieves Market Cap of $84.59 Million (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Swipe has a total market cap of $84.59 million and $16.76 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe token can now be purchased for about $1.38 or 0.00018951 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00187000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.82 or 0.01353543 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024637 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00120873 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,135,911 tokens. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet.

Swipe Token Trading

Swipe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

