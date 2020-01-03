Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) will report sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. Syneos Health reported sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year sales of $4.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $4.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 10.13%. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYNH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health during the second quarter worth about $29,197,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Syneos Health during the second quarter worth about $21,982,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Syneos Health by 41.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,462,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,595,000 after acquiring an additional 426,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Syneos Health by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,646,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,657,000 after acquiring an additional 415,522 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Syneos Health during the second quarter worth about $18,800,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.90. 12,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,610. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.52. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $36.56 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

