TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TLC. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.92.

Shares of TLC stock opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.21.

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.16. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S had a negative return on equity of 147.24% and a negative net margin of 390.91%. The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.59 million. Equities analysts predict that TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) by 564.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,915 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S Company Profile

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX targeted delivery technology enables prolonged PK profiles and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs at the desired site.

