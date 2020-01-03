Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.92.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $60.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.07. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $74.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 0.23.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $94.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.46 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $32,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $654,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,265 shares in the company, valued at $867,663.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,462 shares of company stock worth $14,290,090 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 277.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 498,027 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,374,000 after purchasing an additional 366,152 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,227,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $401,771,000 after purchasing an additional 316,123 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth about $19,596,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 6,072.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 257,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 252,928 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

