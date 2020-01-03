TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.78% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TEGNA’s shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. The company is expected to benefit from growth in services, banking and media ad categories. Additionally, a stable paying subscriber base and higher rates are anticipated to drive subscription revenues. Moreover, the company’s continued acquisitions of local TV stations that comprise the Big Four affiliates are likely to aid the top line and improve cash flow visibility in 2020. However, increasing programming fees are expected to drag margins down in the near term. Moreover, the company operates in a competitive broadcast TV industry, which has long been battling declining advertising revenues.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TEGNA in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on TEGNA in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TEGNA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of TGNA stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $16.27. 27,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. TEGNA has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $17.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average is $15.31.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $551.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.52 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TEGNA will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in TEGNA by 11.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,393,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,642,000 after buying an additional 141,183 shares during the period. Alden Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the second quarter valued at $8,711,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 359,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 3.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 255,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 28.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

