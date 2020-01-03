Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.06. Telkonet shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 592,289 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10.

Get Telkonet alerts:

Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telkonet had a negative return on equity of 70.24% and a negative net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter.

About Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI)

Telkonet, Inc provides EcoSmart platform of intelligent automation solutions in support of the Internet of Things in the United States. Its EcoSmart platform provides savings, management reporting, analytics, and virtual engineering of a customer's portfolio and/or property's room-by-room energy consumption.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Telkonet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telkonet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.