Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

TPX has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.17.

NYSE TPX opened at $86.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.73. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $40.78 and a 1 year high of $92.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 70.52%. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $891,983.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,848.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $3,607,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,649 shares in the company, valued at $22,425,653.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,661,855 shares of company stock worth $400,237,350. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth about $63,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 50.4% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth about $202,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 5.6% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

