Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.85.

TS opened at $22.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.71.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Tenaris by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Tenaris by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Tenaris by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Tenaris by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. 14.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

