Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) will post $1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Tenet Healthcare reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 35.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

NYSE:THC opened at $38.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.41. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $39.37.

In other news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,360 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $1,999,362.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,455.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 335.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 36,568 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,244,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,701,000 after purchasing an additional 181,741 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

