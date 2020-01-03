Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tennant Company is a world leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing solutions that empower customers to achieve quality cleaning performance, significantly reduce their environmental impact and help create a cleaner, safer, healthier world. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces. Tennant’s global field service network is the most extensive in the industry. Tennant has manufacturing operations in Minneapolis, MN; Holland, MI; Louisville, KY; Chicago, IL; Uden, The Netherlands; São Paulo, Brazil; and Shanghai, China; and sells products directly in 15 countries and through distributors in more than 80 countries. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TNC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Tennant in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

NYSE TNC opened at $78.49 on Wednesday. Tennant has a 52-week low of $50.70 and a 52-week high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.88 and a 200-day moving average of $70.27.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.18. Tennant had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tennant will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 3,800 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,127,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 1,750 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,748 shares of company stock worth $3,320,295. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tennant in the 3rd quarter worth $404,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tennant by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,954,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,615,000 after acquiring an additional 24,277 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Tennant by 15.3% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tennant in the third quarter valued at about $802,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tennant in the second quarter valued at about $502,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

