Terex (NYSE:TEX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.02

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.02 and traded as high as $30.19. Terex shares last traded at $29.78, with a volume of 446,841 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEX shares. Citigroup lowered Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Terex from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Get Terex alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.03.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Terex had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

In related news, insider Matthew Fearon sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $734,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,904.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin A. Barr sold 9,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $260,147.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,132.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,222 shares of company stock worth $32,492 and sold 50,051 shares worth $1,428,301. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 21,369.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Terex by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,024,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,760 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Terex by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,506,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,101,000 after acquiring an additional 481,032 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Terex by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 538,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,912,000 after acquiring an additional 273,431 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Terex by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,063,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,388,000 after purchasing an additional 156,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.