Terracoin Trading 4.4% Higher Over Last Week (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000418 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $697,251.00 and $14.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,283.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.25 or 0.02929259 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00585333 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006065 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00020130 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000504 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

