Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $375.00 to $515.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tesla traded as high as $454.00 and last traded at $447.35, with a volume of 6555585 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $430.26.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Roth Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, November 18th. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.81.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $158,561.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $357,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $741,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,681 shares of company stock worth $32,976,113. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Personal Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Tesla by 110.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $80.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $368.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

